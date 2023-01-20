IDPs camp attack: Benue SEMA boss visits community, weeps uncontrollably





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, Friday, wept uncontrollably when he alongside the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Col. Paul Hemba (retd.) visited Abagena community where two Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, a family of six and one other were Thursday night gruesomely killed by suspected armed herdsmen.

The attack on Abagena community which is the host community of a major IDPs camp in the outskirts of Makurdi town also left several persons with severe injuries.

Addressing the mourners and members of the community, Dr. Shior described the attack as inhuman, barbaric, and unacceptable.

He lamented that nothing should have spurred a human being to “attack a people who have accepted the fate of their circumstances and decided to stay in the IDPs camps for safety.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper