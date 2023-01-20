Insecurity on the rise in Osun, take charge — CSO tells Adeleke





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An amalgamation of Civil Society Groups in Osun state, The Osun Masterminds, TOM, has called on the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to take charge of the security situation in the state from further deterioration.

The group while berating the Governor for embarking on the sinking of boreholes in each of the 332 wards across the state, it commended the administration on its intention to google map the state.

Speaking at the January edition of the state-of-the-State address, TOM’s Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Ali-Oyedokun, said the new trend of insecurity in Osun, formerly a peaceful state is highly worrisome and demands immediate attention.

“We find it quite unfortunate that in very recent times, cases of kidnapping for ransom are now on the rise in Osun State. In times past, the security situation in the State was such that one could boast that Osun was almost-immune to the kidnapping menace that was enveloping some sides of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper