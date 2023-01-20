PAP suspends scholarship of two amnesty beneficiaries





By Dickson Omobola

The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has suspended two students from its scholarship scheme for what it described as making spurious allegations against the leadership of PAP.

The students were identified as Patrick Ipidei and Papems Peter Etolor.

PAP leadership said this in a statement by Mr. Freston Akpor, Special Assistant, Media to the Interim Coordinator of PAP Major-General Barry Ndiomu, retd.

The statement reads: “We have received very disturbing reports of the horrendous activities of Messrs Patrick Ipidei and Papems Peter Etolor, two students under the ongoing PAP scholarship scheme.

“Ipidei and Etolo had over time cultivated the habit of spreading falsehood and making spurious allegations against the management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and its Interim Administrator, Maj-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd).

“It is to our knowledge that the duo and their sponsors are instigating other scholarship students and ex-agitators under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper