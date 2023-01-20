Presidential candidates and Chatham House runs

By
Headliners
-
2


One day, one trouble
One day, one trouble

By Adekunle Adekoya

MR Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party is the latest aspirant for our nation’s highest office to go to Chatham House, England, to give a talk. He had been preceded by the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the Chatham House run. In 2015, incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari was also at the British think-tank to speak, where he made promises, most of which he failed to fulfil.

That is not my beef today. What I am concerned with is the necessity of going abroad to foreign think-tanks to sell political agenda by our leaders during campaigns. If all our 18 presidential candidates have to go to Chatham House, that think-tank will almost have nothing else to do than receive Nigerian presidential candidates.

I have always wondered why we need to do this, why our politicians need to seek endorsement of our past colonial masters. We do have a few think-tanks of our own that churn out policy directives for our governments, even though…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

