Red Line: LASG announces 9 weeks traffic diversion at Muritala Muhammed Way

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on Muritala Mohammed Way and Apapa Road, Oyingbo from Jan. 23, 2023, till March 31, 2023, for the construction of the Red Line project.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said in a statement in Lagos on Thursday that the traffic diversion would last for nine weeks.

Oladeinde explained that the total lane closure would be sustained to allow the contractor to complete the construction without any inhibition during the course of the construction of the First Phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line project.

Oladeinde revealed that the previous alternative routes would be maintained as well.

He stated that traffic on Muritala Mohammed way would be diverted to Abeokuta Street to access Borno Way to Coates Street to link Muritala Mohammed Way again.

Oladeinde said that motorists could alternately access their destinations from Cemetery Street.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper