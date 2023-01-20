S.Africa cuts power to Nigeria consulate, sparks row

The Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg has complained to the South African government after city authorities disconnected the consulate’s electricity supplies over unpaid bills, a government official said Friday.

City officials on Wednesday went to the consulate, in an upmarket northern suburb, to cut off supplies over 400,000 rand ($23,300) in outstanding charges, according to a city official.

The consulate denied the officials access, describing them in a statement as “an invasion squad”. Supplies were remotely switched off.

South Africa’s foreign ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela told AFP Friday that the consulate has “dispatched a diplomatic note to us”.

“The matter is being handled through diplomatic channels. We’ll engage all parties involved in order to find an amicable solution,” he said.

In a statement, the consulate blasted the city’s action as “in complete violation of… international treaties and conventions, especially the Vienna Convention on…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

