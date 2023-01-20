Stakeholders disagree over proposed Police Pension Board





By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Stakeholders sharply disagreed yesterday over the proposed establishment of Police Pension Board.

The Stakeholders differed on the establishment of the Police Pension Board during the Public Hearing on the bill sponsored for that purpose by Senator Elisha Abbo, APC, Adamawa North.

The public hearing was organized by the Senator Dauda Haliru Jika, Bauchi Central-led Senate Committee on Police Affairs

Meanwhile, stakeholders at the public hearing have overwhelmingly supported the proposed move by the Senate for the establishment of Nigeria Police Special Force Academy on the strength of a bill sponsored to that effect by Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South.

At the public hearing, while Senators, the Police, and groups of Police retirees supported the proposal, the National Pension Commission (PENCOM ), Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, and Nigeria Labour Congress, among others however kicked against it.

In his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper