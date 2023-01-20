Why I didn’t remarry — Patience Ozokwo





Patience Ozokwo AKA ‘Mama G’, and her children in a Christmas photo. Source: patienceozokwo/Instagram

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood ace actress, Patience Ozokwo, has revealed why she did not remarry, after the death of her husband years ago.

The actress made the revelation on Thursday during her chat on Mercy Johnson’s weekly cooking show, ‘Mercy’s Menu’ .

The Nollywood matriarch said her children begged her not to, promising to be there for her.

Patience Ozokwo said, “I wanted to remarry, but my kids had already come of age and they pleaded with me not to marry another man.

“And they promised that they will be my husband.

“They asked me to stay single for them so their friends will not laugh at them; that at their age their mum remarried.

“I understood them. Though it was selfish of them, but I paid the huge sacrifice for them. No sacrifice is too huge for family.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper