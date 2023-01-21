2023 Census to hold March 29 as NPC assures of credible exercise





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As the National Population Commission, NPC makes final preparations for the conduct of the 2023 population census, Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, has assured of a credible exercise that cannot be manipulated.

The Chairman also said the census will hold from March 29 to April 1, 2023.

He said that a portal has been opened for young Nigerians to apply as ad-hoc staff and that it has started training for the facilitators.

According to him, recruitment of the ad-hoc staff is local based as they are to be recruited from the localities they reside and carryout their livelihood.

The NPC Chairman, who briefed State House correspondents after having an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the exercise will be different from the previous ones marred by controversies as it will be conducted with high-end technology.

