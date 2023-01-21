2023: Uba Sani preaches peace in Southern Kaduna 





By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has noted that development and progress can only be achieved when there is peace in any society.

The APC candidate, in a statement, promised to empower youths and women with skills as government can’t provide jobs for the teeming young people in Kaduna state.

He pointed out that although education is very important to human development and socio-political improvement of any society, the reality is that focus has now shifted to skills.

According to the Senator, there is an acute skills gap in Kaduna state because people with requisite know-how are lacking in various sectors.

“Most times, it’s difficult to get tilers, Plaster Of Paris specialists and various artisans in the building industry of Kaduna state or northern origin,” he argued.

Senator Uba Sani pledged that his administration will train youths and empower them with capital,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper