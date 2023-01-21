2023: We’ll refuse electoral violators visas, US govt warns





…says does not have preffered candidate, political party

…As Oborevwori, Omo-Agege, Ofehe, others sign OpenGov manifesto

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE United States government, has warned that it would refuse visas for anyone found culpable in encouraging electoral violence or undermining the 2023 process, insisting that it neither had a preferred candidate nor a political party for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

US Consular General (Nigeria), Mr. Will Stevens stated this in Asaba, Delta State, in a first in a series of OpenGov Town Hall meeting in the Niger Delta region organised by the auspices of the Niger-Delta Open Observatory, NOGO, cluster supported by the USAID Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) project implemented by Palladium.

Stevens said the American government was only interested in free, fair and credible polls that represents the people and expressed delight at the Electoral Act which he said, has good measures to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper