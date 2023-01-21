Atiku pledges improved security, development if elected





… promises to complete Niger Boro Port

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to improve security and expedite action on infrastructural development nation wide.

Atiku made the promise while addressing a crowd of party supporters, in Minna, the Niger State Capital during the PDP Presidential campaign rally, on Saturday.

While expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their support for the PDP over the years, the candidate said now that the people have experienced live as citizens under the PDP and the All Progressives Congress which deceived them, they are now better positioned to vote wisely.

He said, “We want to appreciate the people of Niger for their support since we came to the state, may God bless you all. We pray that God bring peace to the state.

“You know that only PDP can bring peace to Niger. When PDP was in power from 1999 to 2015 was there inaecurity in Niger?

“We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper