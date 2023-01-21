Corruption Allegation: Keyamo seeks court order for Atiku’s arrest, trial





.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Following the expiration of his 72-hour ultimatum, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Friday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to compel the arrest and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo, in the Writ of Summons he filed before the court, insisted that the former Vice President has a case to answer in view of a recent disclosure that he had in the past, colluded to fleece the country of public funds, using what was termed as “Special Purpose Vehicles”, SPVs.

He maintained that the PDP flag-bearer ought to have been invited and quizzed by relevant security agencies, based on indicting revelations and evidence that were released by a whistleblower, Mr Michael Achimugu.

Cited as 2nd to 4th Defendants in his suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2022, are the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, the Independent Corrupt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper