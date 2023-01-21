Court vacates order for interim seizure of 40 properties linked to Ekweremadu





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, vacated its interim order that permitted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to seize 40 properties that were linked to the embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo nullified the interim forfeiture order based on an application the lawmaker who is currently detained in the United Kingdom, UK, filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

He agreed with the lawmaker that EFCC obtained the interim forfeiture order by deceit, having concealed material facts before the court.

It will be recalled that the high court had in a ruling it delivered on November 4, 2022, given the anti-graft agency the nod to confiscate 40 properties it said were traced to Ekweremadu.

In an ex-parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1242/2022, which was accompanied by an affidavit of urgency, EFCC identified the properties as the subject of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper