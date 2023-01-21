Kaduna 2023: Uba Sani promises to empower women, youth 





By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has said that majority of the voting population are youth and women so he is counting on their votes to win the governorship election.

Senator Uba Sani, in a statement,said that women and youths occupy Strategic positions in the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration.

The law maker further said that no administration had ever empowered women and given them the recognition that they deserve in the history of Kaduna state.

The gubernatorial candidate made this known at a women’s rally organised by the wife Kaduna state governor, Barrister Asia Ahmad El Rufai and the Accountant General, Shizzer Bada, at the Township stadium on Saturday.

According to him, a woman is the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, women are the Commissioners of Justice, Health, Education, Human Services and Social Development, as well as Commissioner of Housing and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper