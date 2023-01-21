Kante returns as Liverpool, Chelsea seek redemption at Anfield





Liverpool and Chelsea kick off a huge Premier League weekend looking to take advantage of each other’s crisis.

Sitting ninth and tenth in the table respectively, the two heavyweights could deliver a knockout blow to any hopes their opposition has of making a late run to the European spots.

Graham Potter’s side, at least, got back to winning ways last time out against Crystal Palace but know Anfield – no matter the form Liverpool is in – provides a far sterner test.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, saw his side beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, which offers at least some encouragement after such a poor performance away at Brighton.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Klopp rang the changes for the win over the Wolves and is expected to bring back some of his big-name players. Alisson should start in goal, while all of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Fabinho are in line to return.

Still, the Liverpool boss has spoken of wanting his team…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper