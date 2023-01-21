Lagos announces traffic diversion over Buhari’s two-day visit





By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be regulated on Monday with a diversion on the Island on Tuesday over the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a press release by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Saturday.

Also, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde said alternative routes have been mapped to manage traffic flow during the two-day visit.

Read also: Nancy Isime’s nude scene in ‘Shanty Town’ sets social media abuzz

Oladehinde assured Lagosians that LASTMA and others will be deployed to different axes to control the flow of traffic within the metropolis.

According to LASTMA, on Monday, movement around Lagos Rice Mill, Imota in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis will be controlled.

On Tuesday, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6.00 am to 3.00…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper