Maj-Gen Musa takes over as Commander, Nigerian Army Infantry





From the right the outgoing Commander Nigerian Army Infantry Corps Maj-Gen Victor Ezugwu(R), Handing over of Command flag to new Commander Maj-Gen Christopher Musa(L), at the Headquarters of the Corps, at Jaji Military Cantonment Kaduna State on Friday.

Maj.-Gen. Musa takes over as new Commander Nigerian Army Infantry Corps

Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa assumed leadership of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on Friday in Kaduna state at the Headquarters, Infantry Corps Centre Jaji Military Cantonment.

Musa’s assumption as the Infantry Corps Commander followed the recent Nigerian Army redeployment of its officers and men to various units, commands and theatres across the country.

The Corps Commander, was posted from Theatre Command North-East Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), where he served as Theatre Commander, before taking over of the Infantry Corps from Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu.

Ezugwu, the erstwhile Commander of the Corps, was posted as the Deputy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper