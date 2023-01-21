Mischief makers dragging Sultan’s name into politics — Obi-Datti Campaign 





…says we’ve no hand in alleged endorsement rumour

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation has denied involvement in what it described as wicked rumours by mischief makers purporting that His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto has endorsed the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Media Head of the Campaign Office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “We have no hand in the wicked rumour of a purported endorsement of our Presidential Candidate by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhamadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR.

“We are deeply in sympathy with the Sultan, who has been dragged into partisan politics by unscrupulous and morally bankrupt political operatives seeking power at all cost, including by disrespecting the religious symbolism of the the sacred office of the Sultan.

“We make haste to categorically state that there is no trace of the offensive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper