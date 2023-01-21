My wife felt discouraged when I wasn’t making a dine from acting — Chief Imo





*Rleases new movie ‘Village Councillor’

By Benjamin Njoku

Comic actor cum singer, Longinus Anokwute popularly known as Chief Imo has relived memories of how things were rough for me when he made his acting debut, saying “ at a point my wife was discouraged because of how things were for me.”

Chief Imo who delved into acting in the mid-2000s made this revelation, as he released his latest comedy-packed movie, “Village Councillor.”

The movie chronicles the tale of a young born-again man in a rural area, who thirsts to be a leader. His people beckon on him to represent them as the councillor in the local government. He tries to make them see how dirty the games of politics can be since he is a Christian.

While the lead actor resists his people’s demands, his mother eggs him on to grab the wealth-making opportunity as his life changer.

Joining Nollywood in the mid-2000s, Chief Imo as he’s fondly called by his fans switched to acting in 2008….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper