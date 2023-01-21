The Tinubu-Atiku conspiracy





By Emmanuel Aziken

Olorogun Festus Keyamo was in a rage last Tuesday over what he alleged as the conspiracy of the media to cover the alleged misdeeds of Atiku Abubakar arising from the spews of a former associate, Michael Achimugu on the use of Special Purpose Vehicles, SPVs to side-track open corruption.

Entering his activist mode, Keyamo even vowed to resign as spokesman of the APC presidential campaign to launch a private campaign to see to the prosecution of Atiku over the alleged misdeeds.

By yesterday, Keyamo still fuming with rage had gone to court to seek an order for the arrest and investigation of Atiku by the Code of Conduct Bureau, Independent Corrupt Practises and other related crimes Commission and also by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Asked in the interview of his motif, Keyamo kept on insisting that he had a righteous obligation to stop an allegedly corrupt person from becoming Nigeria’s president.

Keyamo is understandably…





