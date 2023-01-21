Throat Disease: NCDC calls for vigilance as Lagos, 3 others record cases





By Sola Ogundipe & Fortune Eromosele

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said that it was responding to reports of diphtheria cases in Lagos and Kano States and was monitoring the situation in Osun and Yobe States where cases were now being picked up.

In a statement on Friday, the Agency said in addition to clinically suspected cases, there have been laboratory-confirmed cases.

Calling for vigilance and maintenance of a high index of suspicion for diphtheria symptoms by health workers, the NCDC therefore urged parents to ensure that their children were fully vaccinated against diphtheria as recommended in the childhood immunisation schedule.

It confirmed that the Agency was working with State Ministries of Health and partners to enhance surveillance and response to the outbreak while informing the public to stay safe at home and in their communities.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper