Vote for me for progress, development- Tinubu 





Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congresses (APC), has urged Jigawa residents to vote for him in the Feb. 25 election for progress and development.

“If you vote for me you are voting for progress, Tinibu said on Saturday at an APC campaign rally in Dutse.

He said that electorate needed to vote for him and all other candidates of the party for more dividends of democracy.

“If you vote for me you vote for progress, development, agricultural transformation, peace, joy and happiness,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, urged people of the state to vote for Tinubu to ensure continuation of the good projects started by President Muhammad Buhari in the state.

Badaru said that the APC remained the only party trusted by Nigerians, hence the need to vote for it.

He said that the APC had executed numerous projects and programmes that touched the lives of Nigerians, particularly the downtrodden.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper