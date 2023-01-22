Abductors forced us to trek for 32 hours in desolate farmlands — Ogbu, Benue Commissioner





•’No single farmer seen, they had fled because of kidnappers’

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Chief Ekpe Ogbu is Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development. Few days before Christmas, Ogbu was abducted by armed men suspected to be bandits in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state and whisked into a forest alongside three others. In this interview, he narrates his and other captors’ 32 hours ordeal with the daredevil bandits and how they were set free. Excerpts:

You were abducted by armed men in Otukpo LGA. Can you recount what actually happened?

I was kidnapped on the 4th of December 2022 while on my way back to Makurdi from my village Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area. But it happened in Otukpo at a place called Adankari Junction near the proposed permanent site of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo.

They (kidnappers) laid ambush and when we got there they demobilized the Hilux van I was traveling in with my driver and two…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper