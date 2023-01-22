Customs on high alert to intercept military camouflage, ammunition — spokesperson





The Nigeria Customs Service says its men are on alert at entry points to Nigeria to intercept military camouflage and other items that can be used to disrupt the general elections.

The Spokesperson of the service, Comptroller Timi Bomodi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in (NAN) Abuja on Sunday.

He said the service was not relenting in its anti-smuggling effort.

According to him, it is not unlikely for some unethical politicians to want to play games around smuggling such dangerous items for the sake of the election.

Bomodi said the enforcement process had begun to yield results.

“A case in point is the report from the Murtala Muhammed Airport of the arrest of people who attempted to bring in Police uniforms, camouflage, bulletproof vests, and all kind of things.

“So, our men are on high alert at all our entry points.”

The spokesperson said the service had put in measures to track such dangerous items no matter how well…





