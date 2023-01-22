Ganduje unveils State Anthem





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Sunday unveiled a State Anthem in an effort to inculcate patriotism maximally in citizens of all categories.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ganduje promised that his administration would do everything possible to continue preserving the history, culture and business excellence of the state, for the overall development of the country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, Ganduje commended his wife, Professor Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje for her ingenuity in kick starting the process that resulted into the development of the state Anthem.

“I am glad to see that, what Her Excellency, my dear wife, Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje thought of, in developing State Anthem, has come to fruition. She did well and she deserves our commendation.

“We are here in order to show love for our state, our culture, our costumes, our history and to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper