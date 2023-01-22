Ifedolapo Falana set to release new movie ‘Bounty’





By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Ifedolapo Falana is set to release his new movie titled ‘Bounty'(Owo Emi). Popular as “Ifeloverboy”, Ifedolapo’s latest movie tells a story of an investigative journalist.

Directed by Ibrahim Yekini (Itele Icon), the movie parades top actors such as Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, Ibrahim Yekini, Ifedolapo Falana and Ronke Odusanya. Others include Damilola Oni, Akinola Akano and Kevin Ikeduba.

Falana, who has produced films like ‘The State’, ‘Kiitan’, Eburu, and Jide Jago revealed that, “the movie ‘Bounty’ focuses on the theme of standing for what is right, even if one has to stand alone.”

According to him, “The movie centers around a main character, Dele, an investigative journalist who has just unraveled the mysteries behind the death of Coker. Dele is entangled between saving his own life and that of his family who isn’t totally in support of his style of work due to its dangerous nature. Overall, it is an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper