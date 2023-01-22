Lagos records first rain in 2023





Some parts of Lagos metropolis on Sunday recorded the first rainfall in the year 2023.

The rain fell around Lawanson in Surulere, Apapa Road, Costain and Oyingbo areas of Lagos.

The morning rain, which did not last more than 30 minutes, varied in intensity in the different areas mentioned.

NAN observed that the rain only drizzled around Ijegun, along the Jakande/Isolo area of Lagos.

However, the drizzle was enough to reduce the dust on the road.

Some residents of these areas who spoke to NAN expressed delight but urged that measures be put in place by the government and residents to prevent floods.

They also hoped the coming of the rain will help to ease the heat experienced at night as well as make for improved yields in the year’s agricultural season.

A Civil Servant, Mrs Joy Obinnu, told NAN that the rain, which started about 10:00 a.m, fell for 20 minutes consistently in Lawanson

Obinnu said that young boys were seen playing football under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper