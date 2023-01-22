Leaked sex tapes and nude photos





Three can keep a secret, if two of them are dead” – Benjamin Franklin

I came across this quote as an undergraduate about 37 years ago. Since then, it has been one of my life’s guiding principles and it has kept me out of many troubles.

My understanding of this quote is that the best-kept secrets are those known to only one person (you). Once more than one person knows, it can easily become an open secret because you are no longer in total control. Just give it time, it will blow open, unless all those who know keep sealed lips. But that is not the nature of man.

Some people are leaky taps, while some who keep secrets sometimes seek at least one “reliable” person to unburden their hearts to. Before you know it the unburdening continues until it gets to the ears of too many people. These days, people get to hear of the death of parents and family members from strangers on social media. That is the world we live in. Everyone wants to be the first to break the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper