NAFDAC alerts public against use of weight loss pill

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians against the use of the drug — Weight Rapid Loss Capsule.

The caution is contained in an alert with No. 049/2022, signed by NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Adeyeye stated that the drug has been found to have potential to cause cancer.

The NAFDAC boss added that result of laboratory analysis showed that the drug, manufactured by Ingi Oman, contain banned substance “phenolphthalein”, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recognised as unsafe.

She added that the capsule, being marketed as “the most effective weight loss supplement” and sold through social media platforms like Instagram, also contain microbial growth above permissible limits.

She stated that “phenolphthalein has been found to be toxic to genes, as it can cause damage or mutations in the DNA. Studies…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper