Naira redesign: New notes surface in Anambra banks after threats by CBN





.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

COMMERCIAL banks in Anambra State have started loading the new naira notes in their automated teller machines, ATM, for their customers following threats by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to sanction them for allegedly not cooperating with the apex bank in the implementation of the new monetary policy.

During its three days sensitization programme that took officials of the CBN to the major markets in the three cities of Onitsha, Awka and Nnewi in the state, most of the traders complained that their banks were still paying them the old notes despite the directive from the CBN.

As part of the sensitization programme in the state, officials of CBN held meetings with branch managers of the banks to work out ways for a seamless transition to the new policy.

In fact, the staff of CBN were deployed to most of the commercial banks to monitor cash disbursement. It was the discovery that the banks were not paying the new money that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper