NDLEA storms Edo forests, razes 317-ton cannabis warehouses, arrests 4

•Seizes fake $269,000, nabs 3 syndicate members in joint operation with EFCC in Lagos

Barely hours after the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), vowed to make life tough for drug barons and cartels in the new year if they fail to back out of the illicit trade, operatives of the agency have dealt a lethal blow to a cluster of cannabis syndicates operating in the Opuje forests in Edo State where massive warehouses and tents storing over 317,417 kilograms (317.4 metric tons) of the psychoactive substance were destroyed and set ablaze in a two-day operation.

At least, a police impersonator, Omoruan Theophilus, 37, who paraded as a Police Inspector to convey the drugs from the forests to the cities and three others, Aigberuan Jacob, 42; Ekeinde Anthony Zaza, 53, and Naomi Patience Ohiewere, 42, were arrested in connection with the drugs.

The Opuje community in Owan West Local Government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper