Nigerians, more concerned about #AtikuGate, SPV — APC slams PDP

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for calling for the arrest of APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on charges of drug trafficking.

Describing the PDP Presidential Campaign Council PCC as a copycat, Chief Spokesperson of the APC PCC and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN said the opposition party has only copied APC’s style.

The APC PCC had recently asked anti-graft agencies to arrest the PDP standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar over an illegal account, Special Purpose Vehicle SPV, he allegedly created as vice president between 1999 and 2007.

“I’m laughing: these PDP fellows are pathetic: I was told they copied our style and all their spin doctors held a joint conference. Copycats. Nothing new. All old, unproven stories against @officialABAT. What is gripping the nation now…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper