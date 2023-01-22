Oyebanji declares Tuesday Public holiday for PVC collection





By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared Tuesday, January 24, 2023, a work-free day in the State.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, said the gesture was to enable eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voters Cards ( PVC) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s designated centres.

The Governor urges all eligible voters to take advantage of the holiday and collect their PVC which is their licence to participate in the forthcoming general election.

