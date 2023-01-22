POLLS: 400 ethnic groups urge FG to maintain neutrality, warn youths against thuggery





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ABOUT 400 ethnic nationalities in Nigeria on Friday called on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure that the presidential election scheduled for February 25 is credible, fair and transparent.

The nationalities under the aegis of Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council urged the youths in the country to eschew violence and shun all manners of electoral malpractices deployed by political buccaneers masquerading as statesmen to rig the forthcoming polls.

The groups also said they had resolved to engage the leading presidential candidates on their respective youth development agenda.

The President-General of NENYLC, Terry Obeih, spoke on behalf of the organisation during a press briefing in Abuja attended by Okwu Nnabuike (Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide), Balarabe Rufa’i (Coalition of Northern Groups), Oladotun Hassan (Omoluabi), Emmanuel Zopma Middlebelt Youth Forum), amongst other.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper