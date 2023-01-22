Truck drivers accuse Navy of creating illegal parks for extortion





. . . As drivers decry incessant damages to their vehicles

By Godwin Oritse

TRUCK drivers operating around the Dockyard – Apapa axis have accused official of the Nigerian Navy of creating illegal truck parks with which they use to extort drivers coming into Dockyard road to load products

Speaking to Vanguard on the development, Bashiru Olarenwaju, a truck driver said that said that it has been discovered that some Transport Unions in connivance with the Nigerian Navy has perfected ways of extorting tanker drivers that come to load products adding that drivers that are duly called into truck parks for onward movement to loading bays, are not called to load.

Olarenwaju also said that tanker drivers who hang around on the road are that ones that are allowed and called in to load after monies between camp Boys deployed by officials of the Nigerian Navy and drivers must have exchanged hands.

“The situation has become very frustrating as authorized drivers end up…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper