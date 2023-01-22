We ‘re winning war against terrorism – Air Marshal Amao





By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on Friday 20 January 2023 said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has operationalized the usage of all its new and modern platforms towards tackling terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Speaking during an operational visit to the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety and 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun State, the CAS stated that these new and modern air assets are instrumental in the feats being recorded against terrorists and insurgents.

Air Marshal Amao, attributed the successes recorded by the NAF in the theatres of operation to the newly acquired JF-17 Thunder aircraft, A-29 Super Tucano aircraft and the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles.

He maintained that the Nigerian military is winning the war against terrorism in the country, with the aid of these modem platforms.

He emphasized that more still need to be done to completely decimate and flush out the remnants of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper