ADC accuses INEC of hoarding PVC in opposition strongholds





The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of hoarding permanent voter’s cards, PVCs, with the intent to favour a particular party at the polls.

ADC said it was a deliberate strategy to disenfranchise some voters; the only explanation for the inability to get PVCs despite the Commission’s promises and show of force.

ADC made its position on the PVC debacle known in a statement by Mabel Oboh, the National Diversity and Inclusion Director, and the National Representative of the party in Lagos Campaign Council.

According to the party, “in Lagos for instance, non-indigenes are greatly affected by this deliberate act of disenfranchisement, based on feedback from our supporters.”

ADC noted that, “It is becoming more evident that INEC is not prepared to conduct a free and fair election come February, as a good number of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper