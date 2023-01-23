Alleged defamation: MKO Abiola’s widow slams N100bn suit on Police, others





Prof. Zainab-Duke Abiola, widow of late MKO Abiola has dragged the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Alkali and Insp. Teju Moses to court for alleged defamation.

Prof. Abiola, through her counsel, Mr Tawo Tawo, SAN, in her statement of claim, averred that she was framed on Sept. 20, 22 by the defendants for allegedly assaulting Insp. Moses.

Abiola was arrested for allegedly assaulting Moses, her former orderly, for refusing to carry out menial and domestic chores at her house.

Abiola, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2370/2022 claimed that her personality and image had been irredeemably battered by the defamation and assassination of her character which had diminished her status in society.

The plaintiff averred that the alleged defamation caused her so much damage, trauma, ill health and reduced her standing and recognition in the global society bearing in mind the fact that they had attained an international reputation.

She also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper