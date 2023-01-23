APC BoT member dumps Tinubu, drums support for Peter Obi





Says APC has failed S’East

By Steve Oko

A strong man of Abia politics and Board of Trustees, BoT, member of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has solicited support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, saying that his integrity, competence and proven track record of achievements have put him ahead of other contenders of the seat.

The APC chieftain who addressed newsmen yesterday in his Ibeku Umuahia country home, also drummed support for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti, saying he has the capital to rebuild Abia.

Prince Apugo debunked media reports that he had endorsed the Abia APC governorship candidate, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, dismissing the report as misleading.

He said he never gave his blessings to the governorship ambition of Emenike, and cautioned against any attempt to use him for political glory.

Apugo accused the APC-led Federal Government of neglecting Abia State,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper