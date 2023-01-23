CBN appeals to Akwa Ibom residents to return old naira notes before January 31 deadline





…Seeks churches help on enlightenment

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has made further appealed to Akwa Ibom state residents to return the old notes of N1000, N500, and N200 to the banks before January 31, 2023 when they would be phased out of circulation completely.

The Deputy director of CBN, Mr. Dominic Ekanemesang, made the appeal on Sunday when he led other officials of the Apex bank to some Churches within the metropolis to sensitise them on the newly redesigned Naira notes and its cashless policy.

Speaking at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Aka Offot, Uyo, Ekanemesang advised the congregation to embrace its cashless policy because it has come to stay.

He reiterated the commitment and determination of the CBN to achieving a cashless economy, stressing that its cashless policy aims at reducing too much money in circulation in the country.

His words: “We are here to carry out sensitisation on the new currency redesign. I’m sure all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper