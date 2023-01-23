FG employees, contractors, creditors headed for rough times





By Dele Sobowale

“Tis is not the eating, tis not the drinking that is blamed; but, the excess.” John Selden, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ p 52.

President Buhari’s government as well as those depending on it for their monthly stipend are in for difficult times in the last five months of this administration. For a government led by individuals hanging on to one idea of how to fund government operations, and that a wrong one, it is not easy to develop plan B in a short time to avert disaster.

Budgets, since 2016, had been predicated on the assumption that the Federal Government will generate less revenue than the proposed expenditure. The difference will be covered by borrowing. And, when other sources are not forthcoming, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as the lender of last resort, would cough up the needed amount. Buhari could go to bed each month end without losing a minute of sleep on account of a “job well done”.

Ignorance always brings peaceful repose –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper