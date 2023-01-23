IPoB suspends Kingsley Kanu indefinitely





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has suspended indefinitely Mr. Kingsley Kanu, a.k.a Kanunta, a younger brother to its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for alleged infraction and anti-IPoB activities, “aimed at bringing the united group in Germany to disrepute”.

The pro-Briafa group made this known in a statement by the National Coordinator of IPoB, Germany branch, Mr. Collins Chinedu, entitled, “Suspension of IPoB membership of Mr. Kingsley Kanu, aka Kanunta” made available on Monday by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

They further alleged that he has been using his affiliation to IPoB’s worldwide leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, “to an unmerited super advantage and placing himself above every IPoB rules and discipline guiding the group”.

IPoB’s statement read in part, “We the principal servants of IPoB in Germany wish to bring to the attention of all IPoB family members worldwide about the series of anti IPoB…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper