NAHCO workers call off strike





Workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), have called off the industrial strike they embarked upon in the early hours of Monday.

This follows a communique signed by management of the company, unions’ representatives and regulatory agencies, in which it was resolved that the workers call off the action and resume work immediately.

The management of NAHCO, at the meeting, held at NAHCO Aviance House, Ikeja, agreed to withdraw the suit it filed against the unions at the National Industrial Court.

Also, the parties agreed that negotiations on staff welfare would resume on Jan. 25 and be concluded within the week.

It was also agreed that no member of staff would be victimised for participation in the strike action.

Dr Sola Obabori, Executive Director, NAHCO, apologised to passengers and clients who were affected by the strike action and expressed appreciation for the understanding they showed.

He reiterated the company’s commitment in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper