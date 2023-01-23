New militant group, ‘Force of Egbesu’ emerges in N’Delta; threatens 2023 elections





.

…Threatens to disrupt Feb polls

…Sends strong messages to President Buhari, N-Delta gov

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

A new militant group, The Force of Egbesu, has surfaced in the creeks of the Niger Delta with stern warnings to President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to do the needful for the wellbeing of the oil-rich region, or else hell will be let loose during the February general elections in the region.

In an electronic mail and video released weekend, the leader of the group, who identified himself as General Gbolodi, lamented the abandonment meted out to him and his group since 2010 by political leaders on one hand, and the utter neglect of the oil-rich Bashan Clan in the creeks of Niger Delta on the other hand.

The statement reads in part: “I am calling on the PDP and APC leaders who do not want development in the region to quickly make amends, else it will be too late. I want to particularly call on political leaders of PDP and APC in Bayelsa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper