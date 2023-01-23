No President has killed Fulani as Buhari — Gumi





Prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said no other President had killed innocent Fulani herdsmen as Muhammadu Buhari had done.

Gumi, known for his influence among bandits and herdsmen terrorising the North-West and North-Central parts of Nigeria, said this in an interview with Vanguard while speaking on the complexity of the insecurity problem, the actors and what he thinks is the way out.

Also speaking on the metamorphosis of the Ansaru sect that executed the Abuja-Kaduna train killings and kidnap, Gumi said they had to carve out a small area where they could live their lives.

“And I think they were disbanded, and some of their children were arrested, so they dispersed and got arms to fight back.

“If you want to demarcate Boko Haram and the ISWAP, they are originally one group. Boko Haram was killing and massacring civilians.

“When the Daesh came, they (Ansaru) said ‘okay let’s follow the Daesh and become a subsidiary of the Daesh’.

“They are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper