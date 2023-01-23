Omo-Agege extolls late Senator Ewherido, says ‘He set template for representative democracy in Delta’





Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has paid flowery tribute to late Delta Senator, Chief Pius Akpo Ewherido, describing him as the touchstone of representative democracy in Delta state.

Senator Omo-Agege spoke while addressing a huge crowd of All Progressives Congress, APC, members and supporters, Monday, January 23, when the ongoing ward-to-ward campaign of the party visited Ewu, Uwheru and Evwreni, in Ughelli South and North LGAs of Delta State.

According to him, Senator Ewherido was a shining example of commitment and compassion for the people, and he set a formidable precedent for upcoming leaders and politicians.

Senator Omo-Agege visited the family home of the Ewheridos in Ewu, Ughelli South; and at the rally there, called for a minute of silence in memory of the late senator.

Meanwhile, Senator Omo-Agege has once again reiterated his promise to appoint a Special Ombudsman on inter ethnic relations in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper