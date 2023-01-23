Ooni demands end to human trafficking





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has called for government reforms and concerted efforts from stakeholders to end human trafficking, especially of the girl-child.

Oba Ogunwusi made the call while addressing journalists at a press conference to herald the #SayNoToSlavery campaign being championed by Damilola Falomo, a victim of human trafficking.

Falomo, who has trafficked to Oman six years ago, through her foundation is leading the campaign against human trafficking, especially of the girl-child.

The campaign tagged #SayNoToSlavery is targeted at students of secondary schools across Ogun state.

Ooni while addressing newsmen, advocated stiffer punishment for human traffickers, saying tackling the menace must go beyond just setting aside a day to celebrate “human trafficking day”.

Oba Ogunwusi said he and his queen, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi have been advocating compulsory girl-child education through the Queen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper