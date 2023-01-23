PFN condemns killing of Rev Achi 





By Sam Eyoboka

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) has condemned in its totality the abominable killing of Rev Isaac Achi who was until his untimely death the Kafin Koro Deanery of the Minna Diocese of Niger State and the Reverend Father in charge of St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin Koro.

In a Press Release from the office of the PFN National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke expressed great sorrow on the killing of the Catholic Priest.

Bishop Oke said, “ I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent burning to death by bandits of Rev.Father Isaac Achi. This is just one out of many senseless and dastard killings that have characterized Nigeria today. Many Christians have become victims of violence in the nation and this has earned her the reputation of being one of the most dangerous places to live for christians. These heinous acts of violence have no place in any society and they are an affront to the sanctity of human life and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper