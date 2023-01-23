Plateau: LP Senatorial candidate to sue party over substitution of name





…He didn’t purchase form to contest – Party

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau Central Senatorial Candidate for the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 elections, Melchior Gowon has given his Party three days to publicly correct what he termed “mischievous” substitution of his for that of Chief Garba Pwul SAN as the Party’s candidate for the Plateau Central Senatorial zone.

Recall that the programme of events during the Party’s Presidential campaign rally held last Friday in Jos had the name and picture of Chief Pwul as the Party’s candidate for the seat but the list from INEC has Gowon as the candidate of the Party for the same seat.

To protest the development, Gowon, who spoke with journalists in Jos on Sunday described such as fraudulent as he said, “I am here to express my protest to the publication in the magazine of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally, Jos 2023 circulated at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos on the 20th January 2023 titled ‘A…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper